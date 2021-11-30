EB1CAC58-1792-4FC9-9E50-A836AAD21CD1_1_105_c.jpeg

Goo Goo Dolls will perform July 16 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

 Maxine Evans Photography/Submitted photo

Hayden Homes Amphitheater has dropped its first show announcement of 2022: The Goo Goo Dolls and Blue October will play July 16 at the outdoor venue in Bend's Old Mill District.

Led by frontman John Rzeznik Goo Goo Dolls is the longstanding band behind "Iris," "Black Balloon" and other hits from the '90s and '00s. The Bend date is the second of its July and August tour around the country.

Online presale of tickets runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at bendconcerts.com, with the password "local," according to the Old Mill District. Regular sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at bendconcerts.com or in person at the Old Mill District Ticket Mill, located next to Tumalo Art Co.

