Hawaiian slack key masters Jeff Peterson, Sonny Lim and George Kahumoku bring the smooth strains of the islands to the Tower Theatre Thursday.

At most Hawaiian slack key guitar concerts, you’ll get one master of the instrument. Maybe two.

On Thursday night, however, the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend will host not one, not two, but three super-skilled slack key guitarists: George Kahumoku, winner of four Grammy awards; Jeff Peterson, one of the state’s most versatile musicians; and Sonny Lim, who developed his sound while playing with his famous musical family. All three have won multiple Na Hōkū awards, which is Hawaii’s equivalent of the Grammy.

If it’s mellow music and island vibes you seek in these sometimes gray days of spring, get thee to the Tower Thursday night.

George Kahumoko Jr., Jeff Peterson & Sonny Lim: $38.50-$67, 7 p.m. Thursday, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

