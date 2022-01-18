Do you know about Blue Monday? It’s the most depressing day of the year — typically the third Monday in January — according to a Wikipedia article of questionable reliability based on some cockamamie pseudoscience.
Anyway, this year’s Blue Monday was on Monday, so if you’ve been feeling bummed out, consider heading to the Tower Theatre Sunday night for a shot of sunshine in the form of music by Hawaiian music legends Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono.
Beamer is a master of the Hawaiian slack-key guitar who rose to prominence in the 1970s, when he published the first instruction book for slack-key guitar and released “Honolulu City Lights,” one of the best-selling recordings of Hawaiian music ever. Kapono was one half of Cecilio & Kapono, a wildly popular duo with a mellow rock ‘n’ roll sound that helped modernize Hawaiian music in the 1970s. More recently, he has won 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards — Hawaii’s equivalent to the Grammys — including Favorite Entertainer of the Year for 2021.
They first performed together in 2014 and they’ve been touring together ever since. Take that, Blue Monday!
Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono, with Moanalani Beamer: $38.50-$67; 6 p.m. Sunday; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
