This was supposed to be the best part of the fall season because Halloween falls on a Saturday. That meant an entire day of fun and festivities surrounding the candy and costume filled holiday. But 2020 had other plans, and festivities have to be adjusted. Just because things have changed doesn’t mean the celebrations have to be nixed as there is still plenty of ways to have a safe and fun Halloween this year.
Staying local
The Oregon Health Authority has recommended that Oregonians “avoid traditional door-to-door trick or treating and ‘Trunk or Treat’ events” in order to limit the risk of exposure due to potential crowding according to the website.
The department also recommends taking part in more virtual events or ones that keep you away from large indoor crowds including participating in virtual costume contests.
Luckily, Downtown Bend Business Association is hosting just such an event. Children 12 and under can send in a photo of their costume to their website for a chance to win prizes. For those over 12, they can show their stuff off in the Downtown Dares contest by posting their attempt at a predetermined dare to Facebook or Instagram for the chance to win $50 in Downtown Dollars. Or take part a scavenger hunt through the end of the month for another chance to win.
If it’s candy you’re after, there is still a chance to at least deliver it to your neighbors. “Spook” other houses involve creating small treat bags that are prepared in advance and left on doorsteps with instructions on continuing the train. Make sure to wear gloves and a mask when preparing the bags to ensure that everything is clean and sanitized before dropping them off at your neighbor’s house.
If you do decide to go out this year and take part in one of the local events, fabric masks are still required even if you’re wearing a special costume mask.
Staying home
Since Halloween is an entire day, there is plenty of time for activities with kids of all ages. With a few home-based games, crafts and recipes you can still have fun while staying safe. Here are a few ideas of ways to everyone occupied on Saturday.
Witches Slime
A sensory activity that is messy and fun. Kids can see before their eyes how the materials change with new ingredients and get to have fun playing with their when all is said and done.
Materials
- 1/2 of Elmer’s Glue
- 3 Cups of shaving cream foam
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- Food coloring
- 1 tbsp of saline solution
Directions
Add shaving cream to a bowl then add food coloring as desired. For an added science/art portion try and get purple out of blue and red dye and see how much of each you need to get the desired color.
Mix in glue then stir in the baking soda. Mix the saline solution and stir until slime pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
Cover a table in plastic and have the kids knead and play with the material. Store in a ziplock or airtight container and use for up to a week.
Decoupage a Pumpkin
If you still haven’t carved up your pumpkin this year, or if you want one that will last a little longer than the snaggletoothed Jack O’Lantern starting to sag on your porch, pick up a new one and give a different decoration a try.
Materials
- 1 pumpkin, any size
- Mod Podge
- Paintbrush with bristles
- Scissors
- Wrapping paper, printed pop art or other desired image
Directions
Clean off your pumpkin if there is any dirt and set aside to dry.
Print off a fun vintage image, pop art or use some cool wrapping paper and cut it into strips about 1 to 1 ½ inches wide.
Follow the directions on the Mod Podge to apply your paper, painting it on with the paintbrush.
Let it dry and set out for decoration.
Use an artificial pumpkin to keep your decoration for another year.
Toilet Paper Mummies
Easy and quick fun that does require a little cleanup but can keep active children busy. Taking a roll (or two) of toilet paper or paper towels, have one child wrap up the other like a mummy then repeat on the other child. If you have more than two kids, make it a game by splitting them into groups and seeing who can wrap up their partners the fastest.
Candy Jenga
Instead of going door to door or handing out candy, make an activity with a kind of reverse version of the popular wooden block game.
Taking bags of candy — flat packages like Kit-Kat, Crackle or Hershey’s work best — take turns and begin stacking them on top of one another growing the tower row by row. The person who topples the tower loses and the other players can split the spilled candies.
Bobbing for Doughnuts
Unlike the traditional apple version, this one is a bit more sanitary.
Using string or twine tie doughnuts to a tree branch then, have participants choose the donut they’ll be going after (eliminating germ swapping of going after the same doughnut). Then each player holds their hands behind their backs and tries to bite the doughnut off the string. It’s harder than you think.
Staying fed
What’s a holiday without a special food menu? Besides candy, here are a few Halloween treats kids can help make, decorate and of course eat.
Eyeball Punch
A somewhat healthy and a little spooky drink that will look right back at you.
Ingredients
- 2 parts tart cherry juice
- 1 part orange juice
- 3 parts sparkling water
- Dash of simple syrup to taste
- Green grapes
- Food coloring
Directions
Carefully peel your grapes, then using a knife or a toothpick create a small hole in the top of each grape. Carefully put a drop or two of food dye of your desired color into the hole. Put on a plate and freeze immediately.
Mix in liquid ingredients into a pitcher or glasses, add ice and grapes to finish.
Mummy Dogs
A spooky and tasty meal great for tiny hands.
Ingredients
- Hot dogs
- 1 tube of crescent rolls
- 1 egg
- White icing writing
- Food coloring
- Shredded cheddar cheese (optional)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees (or 350 if using a nonstick pan).
Pat dry hot dogs with a paper towel. If you’re using cheese, score the hot dogs slightly with a knife and stuff the cheese inside the crevice.
Wrap the hot dogs with the crescent rolls like they’re are a mummy’s bandages. Have fun with patterns and shapes if desired.
Place wrapped hot dogs on a baking sheet and brush with egg wash. Bake for 7-10 minutes or until wrappings are golden brown.
Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly before adding the icing writing as eyes, adding food coloring for pupils if desired.
Serve with ketchup and mustard dipping sauces.
