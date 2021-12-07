Reverend Horton Heat teaches Bend how to rock (copy)

The Reverend Horton Heat as seen in a 2018 tour stop in Bend.

 The Bulletin file

The past couple issues of GO! Magazine have detailed a bunch of holiday concerts by artists offering a range of styles: Hawaiian music, jazz, vocal pop, nuevo flamenco, rock violin and so on.

That’s all great. Seriously! But here at GO! we seek to serve all kinds, even those looking for a holiday show fueled by cigarettes, muscle cars, psychobilly freakouts and bales of cocaine.

Heretics, here’s the show for you: Punk-meets-rockabilly legend the Reverend Horton Heat will return to Bend Monday night, this time with his Holiday Hayride in tow. Whether that means Heat’s trio will play Christmas favorites or if they’re just playing their usual stuff wearing Santa hats, who knows? Either way, it’ll be a good time.

Reverend Horton Heat’s Holiday Hayride, with Voodoo Glow Skulls and Big Sandy & The Fly-Rite Boys: $25; 8 p.m. Monday; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

