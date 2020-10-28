Over the past decade, history and the paranormal came together in the form of Deschutes Historical Museum’s annual Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend fall fundraiser, a popular walking tour visiting area buildings reputed to be haunted.
“In 2010, it totally started as a volunteer project,” said Museum Manager Vanessa Ivey. “No one was doing anything like this in the community, that I could find. So we thought, ‘This will be fun. We have no idea what the response is going to be, but let’s get the history of the area out in a completely new way, and try to target a different demographic.’”
The response was tremendous. The 1-mile walking tours took off, teaching in an entertaining way the history of Bend, and early citizens such as George Bernard Brosterhous, a stonemason and builder who in 1914 fell to his death through a hole where the three-story building’s staircase would eventually be built.
Leaders of the tour, spearheaded by Ivey, had been particularly excited about 2020.
“This year, the Historical Museum’s Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and last year, we had promised something different,” Ivey said.
Then the coronavirus pandemic made plans of its own, although it didn’t stop the museum from presenting something different this year.
“As COVID-19 has cut out our walking tours we decided we didn’t want to miss our big milestone anniversary, and how can we make this work?” Ivey said. “We knew doing small groups wasn’t going to happen, so I said, ‘Why don’t we videotape it?’”
Creating a video version for this year’s tour enabled the museum to offer something more along the lines of a documentary.
“We can put in more photos, grab newspaper clippings, stuff we can’t do when we’re doing the walking tour,” Ivey said. “Our focus with this tour has always been the history of Bend and the old downtown district.”
Normally, stops on the walking tour are made only outside of commercial businesses purported to have paranormal activity, never private residences, Ivey said. However, the video tour afforded an opportunity for Ivey and colleagues to reach out to the respective businesses about shooting interior footage for the video project, to which some agreed.
“All of the ones we stop off at are stops that have been on our tour in the past, and that are fan favorites,” Ivey said. “I would say that the majority (in the video) we do go into to some degree.”
For Ivey, it’s been a big endeavor, requiring more logistical organization than typical in-person walking tours. She’s making the video with a team that includes original tour guide Doug Hildrebrand and Stephanie Swierkos.
“Normally during the tours, the tour guide has a booklet (with) a bit of a script and bullet points so they don’t have to memorize anything,” Ivey said. “With doing the video … we can operate off of that, but it’s apples and oranges.”
She expects the completed video to go live on the museum’s website, deschuteshistory.org Friday, with access through Nov. 14.
“This tour has always been one of our biggest fall fundraisers,” Ivey said.
“To view it is totally free. However, we are putting a link to our museum’s donation page with the video in hope that viewers, if they really like what they’re seeing, will go ahead and make a donation to the museum.”
