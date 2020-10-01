Backyard Pizza — $2 off canned adult beverages and $1 off all other adult beverages, food specials $4-$7; 3-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 63130 Lancaster St., Bend; thebackyardpizza.com or 541-306-6393.
Northside Bar and Grill — Well drinks .50 off, beers .75 off, food specials daily; 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Phoenix Restaurant — Lounge only, $5 well drinks, $5.50 house wines, $5.50-$6 cocktails, $3.50 domestics, $6 micros. Food specials $3-$16; 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 3-9 p.m. Monday and Sunday; 594 NE Bellvue Drive, Bend; bendphoenix.com or 541-317-0727.
Timbers East — $4 micros, $3 domestics, $4 well drinks; 4-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Suite 170, Bend; 541-383-3502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.