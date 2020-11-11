Check out these happy hour deals in northeast Bend and read next week's GO! Magazine for more drink deals in Central Oregon!
El Rancho Grande - Discounted beer, wine, cocktails and margaritas; small bites to pair with drinks: $1.99 to $6.99; 2:30 to 6 p.m. and 8:30 to close everyday; Cascade Village Shopping Center, 63455 Highway 97; dinewithdiablo.com or 541-312-2022.
Shinsei Sushi - $4.95 to $19.95 food menu; 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Cascade Village Shopping Center, 63455 Highway 97; shinseibend.com or 541-306-3486.
Moose Sisters - $2 to $10 drink menu; $8 to $18 food menu; 3 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; Cascade Village Shopping Center, 63455 Highway 97; moosesisters.com or (541) 640-8285.
More Central Oregon happy hour deals: Redmond, northwest Bend, southeast Bend, Sunriver and La Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.