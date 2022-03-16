Perhaps it was divine intervention, but I happened upon Waypoint in Northwest Crossing’s The Grove on a Tuesday. Every Tuesday, the brewery and cocktail bar hosts “Local’s Night” with $4 beers, $7 house red and white wines and an $8 cocktail special. I ordered the cocktail special — tequila and strawberry liqueur with a slice of lime.
The bartender made my drink directly to the left of the cashier, on a counter with glass jars filled with dried lemon and apples and fresh limes. I watched as she poured, mixed and dipped, then presented the finished product in a short, round glass with large flakes of salt on one side of the rim.
The cocktail was a pale pinkish-yellow, like the color of lemonade. When I took a sip, I mostly tasted tequila. The fruit flavor of the strawberry liqueur was subtle.
Cocktail in hand, I wandered down to Sebastian’s Seafood — The Grove’s own seafood and specialty market. I walked past cases upon cases of seafood and seafood-themed items. The packages of prepared sushi rolls in the front case caught my eye and next to them I found a shrimp Cobb salad.
The ingredients in Sebastian’s made-in-house shrimp Cobb tasted fresh and crisp. The tiny shrimp, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese and bits of bacon covered every inch of the romaine lettuce and were the perfect ratio of toppings to lettuce. The ingredients complemented each other. The sharp blue cheese mingled with the chewy bacon and creamy boiled egg. On the side was a generous portion of balsamic vinegar dressing.
Service
Waypoint’s service is fast, friendly and efficient. I walked up to the counter on more than one occasion and each time was greeted within mere moments of standing there.
Atmosphere
Waypoint is Bend Brewing Company’s second taproom and the bar for all restaurants in The Grove’s food hall. The patrons around me had only drinks in front of them, but customers may purchase food from any of The Grove’s dining establishments and enjoy it alongside a drink at Waypoint or vice versa.
More info
Location: The Grove in Northwest Crossing, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend
