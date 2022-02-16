Food
After taking my order, the server casually left a small white bag on my table. Not sure what was inside, I opened it like I was opening a present. And after I saw what it was — utter delight: hot, buttery popcorn with blackened seasoning.
As I hungrily munched on the complimentary popcorn, I ordered the Buffalo cauliflower ($9), Washington power salad ($11) and the blood orange margarita ($10). And before I knew it, the most aesthetically pleasing buffalo cauliflower I had ever seen was making its way to my table.
I wish I could freeze my first bite in time. The cauliflower was dunked in bright-orange Buffalo sauce, slathered in blue cheese dressing and decorated with green scallions and celery. It wasn’t just a blue cheese sauce, but real, soft, decadent blue cheese on top of fiery-hot buffalo sauce. And the celery garnish was not only for decoration, but also offered a crunch that rounded out the whole experience.
If you could measure the Buffalo cauliflower in richness, the Washington power salad was the opposite. It consisted of spinach, mixed greens, fresh vegetables, a little bit of red quinoa and toasted sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and sliced almonds.
Whereas the cauliflower disappeared in mere seconds, it took longer to chew the raw grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and radishes, allowing my stomach time to catch up. I appreciated the wholeness of the ingredients and chose to order mine with a side of grilled chicken, but there’s also offer the option to add avocado.
The blood orange margarita seemed to get sweeter, and possibly stronger, the closer I got to the bottom of the glass. The fact that only one side was dipped in salt looked chic, but
unevenly distributed the amount of salt per sip.
Service
Along with my bill I received a comment card. I struggled to think of an answer for the question, “What can we do better next time?” The service was fantastic, prompt without being overbearing, and I felt taken care of throughout the entirety of my meal.
Atmosphere
On a February evening that felt like summer, the glass garage doors next to the bar were wide open, allowing the warm, outside air into the restaurant. On the patio, I had no need for a jacket, and enjoyed my table under the setting sun next to the bar, deemed the warmest spot on the patio by the hostess.
More info
Location: 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend
Contact: 541-640-8257, washingtonbend.com
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday
Price Range: $12-$29
Happy Hours: 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Happy Prices: $9-$16
Cuisine: New American
