The Pine Tavern is preceded by its reputation. Before ever setting foot inside, I’d heard about the 300-year-old Ponderosa pine trees, which the restaurant famously built the dining room around in the 1950s. I was curious to see the trees myself, and intrigued about another Pine Tavern tale, ghoulish Gretchen, who according to Bend Ghost Tours, has been known to turn off TVs and re-light candles after they’ve been snuffed out.
I sat down at one of the high-top tables situated in the front bay window of the bar, the only part of the restaurant where you can order off the happy hour menu. The Iceberg Wedge Salad ($6.95) and Deviled Eggs ($7.95) came out first. The salad, beautifully plated, was dressed with a thick blue cheese dressing with the perfect-sized chunks of blue cheese, balanced by the crisp, bright iceberg lettuce and topped with bacon and tomatoes. The Deviled Eggs were topped with chunks of bacon and sprinkled with smoky paprika. The paprika overpowered the accompanying truffle oil. Chopped red onion was served on the side, but those seemed unnecessary.
Also from the happy hour menu, I ordered the Tavern Burger ($8.95), which was hard to wrap my mouth around, as any good burger should be, and came with a side of housemade kettle chips. The chips were crispy and rather addictive.
Service
It was attentive and accommodating. After explaining they were out of the Potato Skins, my server was quick to offer other options on the menu, as well as creative solutions for making items gluten-free.
Atmosphere
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Walking into the tavern on a cold winter’s day felt like receiving a warm embrace. The Pine Tavern has a gemutlich quality that invites you to get cozy and order a drink or food. As you make your way to this back dining room, you’ll find a row of enclosed dining spaces which are perfect if you prefer a more intimate dining experience.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.