Since moving to Bend over a year ago, I’ve only had to wait to be seated at a restaurant twice. The Phoenix was one of those places. Luckily, my fiance and I were seated with 20 minutes left to order from the happy hour menu. The most extensive happy hour menu I’ve ever seen, it included three types of tacos, four kinds of sliders, two different skewers, an array of pizzas — and that’s not even a complete list.
If you’re deciding between the pork ($11) or grilled chicken skewers ($9), I’d recommend the chicken. Marinated to perfection and served with a chipotle tomatillo dipping sauce, I later realized I ate past the point fullness finishing these off.
The bacon-wrapped pork skewers are a similar concept, but the bacon was dry, even with the help of the mango-jalapeno sauce and the thickness of the pork made it difficult to eat on a skewer.
You can’t go wrong with the potato skins ($6). Served as four thick slices and topped with a cheddar and pepper jack blend, there’s enough potato to bite into and more than enough sour cream for dipping.
There’s a chance the Cajun halibut tacos ($11) are better with the flour tortillas, but I found that the pico de gallo tasted simply of tomatoes and the thick slices of avocado would have been better incorporated had they been chopped.
I love sipping a pink drink in a cocktail glass, and for that, the Pomegranate Lemon Drop ($6) fit the bill. The flavor of pomegranate was subtle, and I enjoyed how the sugar-rimmed glass balanced the tartness of the lemon.
Service
Our server may very well have been a mind reader. Just as I realized I was thirsty, a glass of water appeared and before the words had left my mouth, she was already offering to bring me a box for my leftovers.
Atmosphere
The buzz of happy hour made for a jubilant atmosphere in the lounge, (the only part of the restaurant where happy hour is available). They have large TV screens to watch the game, mounted high up on the walls so they’re not distracting or in your face if you’re there just for the food.
