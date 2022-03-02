Previously known for sushi on a conveyor belt, Sora Sushi is still offering up an authentic and budget-friendly dining experience in downtown Bend. The daily happy hour special from 3-5 p.m includes any two rolls ($15.50) from the list written in pink chalk in the bar.
The wide range of menu items makes it difficult to figure out what exactly is inside some of the rolls on the happy hour menu, such as the Salem, Green Mountain and Prineville rolls, but I was perfectly happy with the four rolls I ended up with.
The spicy tuna, rainbow, Alaska and California rolls came out beautifully presented on a speckled black board with small plastic flowers sprouting out of one side.
I love how a sushi roll with sauce instantly tastes richer and more flavorful. The spicy tuna roll was painted with a bright orange sauce and a sprinkling of masago (fish eggs). Both the filling and the sauce were spicy, making for a zesty mouthful.
The Alaska roll was stuffed with succulent, whole pieces of salmon and creamy chunks of avocado. The garnish of masago added a crunch.
The California and rainbow rolls, identical on the inside and filled with shredded imitation crab, were heavy on the mayonnaise and both tasted a little sweet. On the outside, the California roll was sprinkled with sesame seeds and the rainbow roll elegantly topped with salmon, tuna and yellowtail.
There was a slight language barrier, but thanks to the sincere effort of my server, none of my questions went unanswered.
I enjoyed watching the Japanese music videos about young love on the TV in the bar. During happy hour, it was just me and one other party of four, which meant the diners just barely outnumbered the restaurant staff.
