San Simón is not the place to go on an empty stomach. Rather, it’s best suited for lingering over a craft cocktail or a bottle of wine while nibbling on charcuterie or dessert.

My sweet tooth makes me partial to a Painkiller cocktail ($12) with its delectable combination of fruity pineapple, creamy coconut and sweet nutmeg, but due to San Simón’s daily happy hour from 2-6 p.m, a gin and tonic ($8) may be my new go-to drink. I ordered mine with the housemade tonic and was delighted by its refreshing taste.

After I requested a charcuterie board, the server brought out an order slip on a small wooden clipboard. The slip was divided into five sections: meat, cheese, conservas (Spanish for preserves), “pickles & such” and chocolate. I chose to sample one of each savory option — black garlic sausage ($8), a Delice de Bourgogne brie ($9), mussels in escabeche (an acidic marinade with spices) ($7) and gluten-free crackers ($3). {/span}

The black sausage (made by Underground Meats in Wisconsin) was firm and peppery. Its rich flavor paired well with the triple cream brie. Frankly, I’m not accustomed to the pungent flavor of escabeche, but for those who are, the mussels would be a delicacy. I found the crimson sauce overpoweringly sour and prefer my mussels steamed and swimming in a white wine broth with garlic.

The gluten-free crackers were akin to a biscuit. They were small and round and tasted a touch sweet. All charcuterie boards are also served with complimentary crackers and two pitted dates.

The service was excellent. Although my dining partner and I chose to sit outside, we were well taken care of. Upon our arrival, the server switched on the outdoor heating lamp, which kept us warm and cozy.

This sophisticated cocktail bar embodies a 1920s speakeasy vibe. An outdoor dining area in the Tin Pan Alley features enclosed seating in wooden structures with tin roofs, perfect for a table of two. I appreciated the nostalgia of the mismatched plates that we were provided with the charcuterie board, which felt like something pulled out of grandma’s cupboard.

Location: 845 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend

Contact: sansimonbend.com, 541-323-0235, info@sansimonbend.com

Hours: 2 p.m.-midnight daily

Price Range: $3-$75

Happy Hours: 2-6 p.m. daily; Happy Prices: $8 Old Fashioned, Sazerac, well and housemade tonic and house wine

Cuisine: Cocktail and wine bar

