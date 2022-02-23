If you’re hunting for a new happy hour spot, try e Bar Grill in Redmond. It’s the perfect place to kick back and relish happy hour discounts after a long day. The dinner menu runs on the pricey side, with entrees such as the clams casino pasta ($26), the hazelnut crusted halibut ($31) and the prime rib ($42), but if you hurry in the door before 6 p.m., you can enjoy select items at a significantly discounted price in the bar.
The classic wings ($7) are worth the drive alone. They come smothered in buffalo sauce with a side of blue cheese, thoughtfully served on a lettuce leaf. Crisp on the outside and meaty on the inside, these wings could not be any more classic. The side of carrots and celery were thickly cut, offering a crunch I could hear when I bit into them.
The two small soft corn tacos ($5) come with carne asada, salsa, chipotle cream and cilantro with the toppings evenly spread over the four corn tortillas (making it feel more like four tacos instead of two). But if you’re in the mood for tacos, head to the nearest taco shop instead. While these were pretty to look at, the beef was chewy and dry, and the salsa didn’t add much flavor.
The seasonally inspired roasted vegetables ($4) included zucchini, carrots and cauliflower. They were tossed in extra virgin olive oil and seasoned with salt and pepper. While they don’t have a wow factor, they’re the perfect side to boost the number of vegetables of any meal.
The red wine ($5) on the happy hour menu that evening was a Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvignon. It tasted of fresh red cherries and sweet oak vanilla and paired perfectly with the array of appetizers I ordered.
Service
The staff at e Bar Grill make you feel important. I was greeted at the front and guided toward my table with a level of respect that felt formal. And the server who took care of me in the bar was both attentive and personable, checking on me at all the right intervals.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Atmosphere
e Bar Grill is comfortable, the kind of place with a lot of regulars. As I sat at a table in the corner, a number of diners slipped in through the bar’s side door, along with a cold draft from outside.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.