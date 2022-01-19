Cabin 22 is your classic American pub decked out with large TV screens and even larger portions. I stopped into their Century Drive location (they have two) to sample three of their happy hour appetizers, unintentionally ordering all three items on the menu with aioli. First, I tasted the Southern grilled shrimp, which sat atop Cajun zucchini fries and was served with a side of lemon garlic aioli. The shrimp were large, blackened, juicy, and perfectly seasoned, the accompanying zucchini fries crispy and enhanced by the dipping sauce.
{pThe second appetizer, the fried Brussels sprouts came out without the promised maple aioli, but I didn’t miss it. The generous sprinkling of parmesan and bacon was all the richness the sprouts needed.
The third appetizer, the Fall Fries was creative, but the flavors clashed. The sweet potato waffle fries were sprinkled with five-spice powder and topped with bacon, a few candied walnuts, loads of blue cheese, and a side of maple aioli. The warmth of the five-spice competed with the sharp, saltiness of the blue cheese and overpowered the sweetness of the sweet potato, making for a number of competing flavors that didn’t quite go together.
Service
When I walked in, there was no server in sight, so I grabbed a menu and found a table. When the server did come, she was efficient and friendly but stretched thin. She had the entire restaurant to herself, including the patio as the dinner crowd started to move in.
Atmosphere
The patio has two large, inviting fireplaces. The inside of the restaurant feels laid-back, like wearing a familiar pair of jeans. In addition to the large TV screens and blazing, neon Jameson sign above the kitchen in the dining room, the bar has several contemporary chandeliers with exposed lightbulbs, making for a more upscale pub vibe.
More info
Pub & Patio Cabin 22
Location: 25 SW Century Drive, Bend
