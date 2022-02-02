Every Wednesday, Boneyard Pub offers a steal of a deal for “local’s day.” Their classic burger, the Royale with cheese is only $8, regularly $14. It comes with two ground beef patties topped with American cheese, house pickles, iceberg lettuce and Royale sauce (Boneyard’s secret signature sauce) on a brioche bun from Sparrow Bakery. And yes, it’s every bit as good as it sounds. It’s diner-style food reminiscent of childhood, but with a serious upgrade.
Each burger comes with shoestring fries or for a $2 upcharge, choose from either a side salad or cucumber salad. Side salads often tend to be an afterthought; this one was the opposite. Dressed in a vinegar-based dressing and beautifully presented with a colorful arrangement of cauliflower, grape tomatoes, chopped cucumbers and pickled veggies on top, this salad was bursting with flavor.
Also on special Wednesdays, all draft beers for $1 off. My dining partner ordered the Diablo Rojo Red Ale ($5 for local’s day), an easy-to-drink deep amber ale with both Cascade and Delta hops.
If you choose to sit outdoors, you may not see a server until your drinks come out. A QR Code on the table allows you to scan the menu and order directly from your smartphone. Personally, I experienced a bit of a learning curve with the online ordering system, so there’s also the option to order inside from the counter.
The expansive outdoor patio is decked out with string lights, two fireplaces and multiple outdoor heaters. Despite it being cold enough to see my breath, the heaters were effective enough that I felt comfortable taking off my jacket.
