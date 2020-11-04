Check out these happy hour deals in Sunriver and La Pine and read next week's GO! Magazine for more drink deals in Central Oregon!
Twisted River Tavern — $3-$6 food menu, $3.50-$9 drink prices; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriver-resort.com or 541-593-3730.
Vic's Bar and Grill — 50 cents off wells and drafts; 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 16980 Burgess Road, La Pine; 541-536-2945
Village Bar & Grill — $1 off drafts, wine and cocktails, $5-$8 food specials; 3-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 7, Sunriver; sunriverbag.com or 541-593-1100.
Wickiup Station Sports Pub — 50 cents off well drinks and beer; 5-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 52600 N. U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; 541-536-7577.
More Central Oregon happy hour deals: Redmond, northwest Bend, and southeast Bend
