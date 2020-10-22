Check out these happy hour deals in southeast Bend and read next week's GO! Magazine for more drink deals in Central Oregon!
El Rodeo — Half-off appetizers not including seafood or combinations, $1 off margaritas and beer; 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 785 SE Third St., Bend; elrodeobend.com or 541-617-5952.
Mountain’s Edge Bar — $4 microbrews, $3.25 domestic drafts, $4.25 wells; 61303 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-388-8178.
Pour House Grill — $5 wells, daily drink specials, happy hour food menu $4-$9; 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 61276 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; pourhousegrill.com or 541-388-2337.
Reed Pub — $3.50 wells, $3 domestic drafts, $4.25 microbrews, $6.50 appetizers; 4-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 1141 SE Centennial Court, Bend; pubreed.wixsite.com or 541-312-2800.
Want to see your restaurant or bar's happy hour listed? Send an email to mwhittle@bendbulletin.com with the details.
