Check out these happy hour deals in south west Bend and read next week's GO! Magazine for more drink deals in Central Oregon!
Cabin 22 South — $6 food options, $9-$10 cocktails, $5-$12 wines; 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 19550 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; cabin22bend.com/cabin-south or 541-797-7987.
Cascade West — $3 domestics, $3.50 microbrews; Monday through Friday 4-6 p.m.; 64 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/cascadewestbend or 541-389-1853.
Cuban Kitchen — 2 for 1 drink specials; 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 133 SW Century Drive, Suite 204, Bend; cubankitchenbend.com or 541-797-6587
Hideaway Bend — $1 beer and well drinks; 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 939 SE Second St., Bend; hideawaytavernbend.com or 541-312-9898
