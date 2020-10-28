Check out these happy hour deals in Redmond and read next week's GO! Magazine for more drink deals in Central Oregon!
Checkers Pub — 50 cents off wells and drafts, food specials; 4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 329 SW 6th St. Redmond; checkerspub.com or 541-548-3731
E Bar and Grill — $1 off drafts and wells, $4 house wines, happy hour food menu, deals only available on dine-in bar orders; 3-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 314 SW Fifth St., Redmond; ebargrill.com or 541-316-7050.
Hub City Bar and Grill — $1 off drafts, wells, wine and specialty drinks, 50 cents off bottled beer, $3-$5 happy hour food menu; 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Sunday; 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Jersey Boys Pizzeria — $1 off all taps, $5 house wines, happy hour food menu; 2-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 527 NW Elm Ave., Redmond; jerseyboyspizzeria.com or 541-548-5232.
