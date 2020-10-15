Check out these happy hour deals in north west Bend and read next week's GO! Magazine for more drink deals in Central Oregon!
JC’s Bar & Grill — $1 off wells and draft beer, $2 off all food; 3-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 642 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; jcsbend.com or 541-383-3000.
Kanpai Sushi and Cocktails — $7 house wine, $3 Asahi, $8 sake and $1 off cocktails, assorted food discounts; 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 990 NW Newport Ave., Bend; kanpaibend.com or 541-388-4636.
Portello Winecafe — $6 select wines, happy hour food menu; 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 2754 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; portellowinecafe.com or 541-385-1777.
Washington Dining & Cocktails — $4 microbrews, $5 house wines, $5 wells, $8 specialty cocktails, happy hour food menu; 3-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday; 900 Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; washingtonbend.com or 541-640-8257.
Want to see your restaurant or bar's happy hour listed? Send an email to mwhittle@bendbulletin.com with the details.
