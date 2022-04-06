Owner Tan Vo’s passion for his business oozes from his infectious personality and pride in his family’s traditional recipes.
When I inquired about happy hour, Vo confirmed there was what I called “a hole in the middle”: Happy hour is listed from 3 to 5 p.m., but since the restaurant closes from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for the staff to eat, the window of discounts is that much shorter.
“I’m here to make you happy,” he said in reference to the happy hour discount as he deducted $2 from my bill. It worked, because after he left my table, I realized I was wearing a big smile on my face.
I chose a mango martini ($10, $2 off during happy hour). It was so sweet, it tasted sticky and was served with a lemon wedge along the rim and a slice of mango inside.
I was overwhelmed by the six-page menu, so I picked the first item from the “fresh & tasty appetizers” page — salad rolls with black tiger shrimp and pork ($8.95). The ingredients were tightly rolled in rice paper with vermicelli noodles, basil leaves, bean sprouts and lettuce. Alone, the rolls tasted fresh and crisp — with the peanut sauce they were heavenly.
Service
As the only diner, I could hear the phone ringing off the hook. Customers came inside, plucked their food from the front counter, graciously thanked the staff and left moments later. Inside, I received a level of service akin to royalty. Three different staff (including Vo) regularly visited my table to deliver food and check on how I was doing. Each time, it was with a joke and a smile.
If you’ve only ordered take-out from Pho Viet, I’d recommend dining inside for the full experience.
Atmosphere
Inside, the only sounds came from the wind chimes outside and the hustle and bustle of the kitchen. Two potted plants covered most of the front window and much of the ceiling. Toward the back of the restaurant, laminated photos of menu items with large fonts plastered the walls.
