“Where have you been? I haven’t seen you in a while!” said the bartender at El Rodeo Family Mexican Restaurant with enthusiasm.
She was greeting the couple next to me at the bar with the same warmth one might greet a family member they hadn’t seen in a long time.
At El Rodeo, regulars are family. The Mexican restaurant also serves up happy hour every weekday from 3-6 p.m. at the bar.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Thursday with half off appetizers sans seafood and $1 off margaritas, beer and well drinks. The combo appetizer ($8.25, regular $16.50) is a great happy hour deal made with chicken taquitos, beef nachos and a chicken quesadilla. It’s easily enough to feed two.
Or try the “super nachos” ($13.75 regular) like I did, also enough for two. The bartender took my order and asked if I’d like to add meat, to which I answered yes and chicken. She buoyantly affirmed my decision.
The super nachos came out on a steaming hot plate covered in melted cheddar and jack cheese. Above the thick layer of cheese were chopped tomatoes, green onions and a scoop of sour cream and guacamole. Underneath, refried beans were slathered on the tortilla chips, making the appetizer a satisfying meal unto itself. Jalapeños dotted throughout the dish added a little spice and the chicken was cut into large, satisfying chunks.
Service
The servers are so accustomed to regulars they seemed a little surprised I’d never come in before and that I wasn’t visiting from out of town.
That isn’t to say the staff isn’t welcoming to newcomers, however.
I was warmly greeted by both a server and the bartender. The bartender beamed as she talked about how long she had worked at El Rodeo.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Atmosphere
I was surrounded by the Spanish of servers as they communicated with one another, and Mexican music quietly played in the background.
El Rodeo has been around since 1999 and is owned by husband-and-wife team Rudy and Lorena Arias. Based on its loyal customer base, I have a feeling it will continue to be a Bend staple for a long time to come.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.