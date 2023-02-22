Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, a franchise founded in 1945, opened its first Bend store last month, with plans to open a second Bend location . It’s one of around 100 stores across the nation of a chain best known for ice cream made in-store daily.
The newest location sits in the Walmart parking lot in a building that will soon house The UPS store and Panda Express.
Typical of the Ohio ice cream chain, there is neither a drive-thru nor seating.
“I could sit you today, but on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday, it’s chaos,” said Tim Joyce, franchisee of the Bend store and four other Handel’s in Oregon.
The shop feels generously spacious inside, yet sterile. There’s a frank lack of ambiance, as it’s currently surrounded by shipping containers in Walmart’s parking lot.
However, Joyce said he plans to install outdoor seating for the warmer months and potentially a rail inside. The second Bend location of Handel’s, poised to open near the intersection of Empire Avenue and Highway 97, will have the second drive-thru nationwide after the first is installed at a location in Palm Desert, California, in August, Joyce said.
Also typical of Handel’s, the new Bend store does not offer samples.
One of my favorite parts of visiting an ice cream shop is having an opportunity to sample new flavors. I’d have loved to try several of the more than 40 flavors, including strawberry cheesecake chunk, banana cream pie and fudge ripple brownie.
Handel’s menu has stayed true to its 1945 roots, continuing to serve the sundaes, shakes, malts, and root beer floats for which it gained notoriety. Now, there are also “hurricanes” (ice cream blended with candy) and Handel pops (ice cream on a stick covered in chocolate). Dairy-free options include strawberry sorbet and vegan chocolate almond milk ice cream.
I ordered a small dish each of vanilla and coffee ice cream with chunks of Heath pieces ($4.50 each). The vanilla embodied a classic vanilla flavor, creamy and sugary and without a strong vanilla bean flavor.
The coffee ice cream was slightly thicker than the vanilla. The Heath pieces were spread throughout, providing the perfect occasional crunch without interfering with the enjoyment of the ice cream itself.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
