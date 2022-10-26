Halloween in Downtown Redmond

Celebrate Halloween in downtown Redmond by trick or treating at local businesses.

 Submitted photo

Bend isn’t the only town with a strong number of Halloween events to explore and enjoy this weekend. Check out this list of events happening in and around Redmond as well, including options for kids, families, pets and those who want to be scared — very scared.

Scare Me Good, a haunted house experience in Redmond, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. There are two tours offered beginning at 7 p.m. each day from Thursday through Halloween. It costs $20 per person for one tour or $35 per person for both tours. For more information go to scaremegood.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.