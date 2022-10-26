Bend isn’t the only town with a strong number of Halloween events to explore and enjoy this weekend. Check out this list of events happening in and around Redmond as well, including options for kids, families, pets and those who want to be scared — very scared.
Scare Me Good, a haunted house experience in Redmond, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. There are two tours offered beginning at 7 p.m. each day from Thursday through Halloween. It costs $20 per person for one tour or $35 per person for both tours. For more information go to scaremegood.com.
If you have children ages 6-11 that like crafts, then Pumpkinpalooza is the perfect activity for them. The Redmond Public Library is hosting an hour of pumpkin crafts and pumpkin science from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday. For more info, go to deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/68283.
If you have a dog, consider going to Pups & Pints, a dog costume contest at Greenside Cafe in Eagle Crest on Saturday. There will also be the opportunity to get professional family photos, enjoy a chili dog and a specialty beer and live music all day by Tony Buckman Music and Tiger Lynn.
Costumes and dancing
If you’re looking for a place to dance to live music and participate in a costume contest, these next few events are for you.
General Duffy’s Waterhole is also hosting a Halloween Costume Party on Saturday night that will include a costume contest and live music by Countryfied starting at 6 p.m.
Freak Night is a wicked Halloween party at High Desert Music Hall that will include music by DJs Fritz Carlton, Kepi, Its Fine, MstarkDJ and Romz along with Ilko Live art, costume characters, dancers, performers, fire dancers, vendors, food trucks and more. The fun starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and goes late into the night. You can buy the $20 entrance ticket at highdesertmusichall.com.
The Bend Burlesque Company is putting on Carnaval D’horreur, a circus-themed Halloween party with performers, dance music and more. The party starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the High Desert Music Hall. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at bendticket.com.
For a third night in a row, the High Desert Music Hall is hosting a Halloween Party, but this one is family friendly. There will be fun activities plus a live DJ and, of course, a costume contest. The fun starts at 3 and goes till 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more, visit highdesertmusichall.com.
Trick or treating
Of course, a Halloween events list wouldn’t be complete without some trick or treating options. There are several businesses handing out candy this year.
General Duffy’s Waterhole is hosting Trunk or Treat, a spook-tacular car show with treats in all the trunks along with live music from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
Over the Edge Taphouse is providing Trunk & Treat, a safe trunk-or-treat experience along with hot chocolate to keep the kids warm starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Sixth Street in downtown Redmond will be closed off from Black Butte Boulevard to Forest Avenue on Halloween so families can bring their littles down to safely trick or treat at local businesses; from 4-6 p.m. on Monday.
