While this year's event landscape has changed drastically, there are still some events to celebrate the spooky holiday season.
From haunted houses, circuses, burlesque shows and more, there is something for everyone to have a safe and happy Halloween.
Wednesday 10/28
Old Mill District Halloween: Families can wear their costumes throughout the week and visit six themed photo stations for a chance to win gift cards; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW. Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698151-0 or 541-312-0131.
Haunted House at the Pine Theater: A family-friendly haunted house will be held from 1-4 p.m. then followed by a scarier version from 5-9 p.m.; 1 p.m.-9 p.m.; $4 to $5; Pine Theatre, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/700923-0 or 541-516-1044.
Spooky Night Paint Party: Participants will be led step-by-step to create a Halloween-themed painting. Materials included, tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $36; Geist Beerworks, 736 SW. Umatilla Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700522-1 or 541-280-5339.
Thursday 10/29
Old Mill District Halloween: Families can wear their costumes throughout the week and visit six themed photo stations for a chance to win gift cards; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW. Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698151-0 or 541-312-0131.
Haunted House at the Pine Theater: A family-friendly haunted house will be held from 1-4 p.m. followed by a scarier version from 5-9 p.m.; $4 to $5; Pine Theatre, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/700923-0 or 541-516-1044.
Spooktacular Drive-In Night Out: A screening of "Casper" outdoors will be held as a fundraiser for Every Child Central Oregon. Will include a raffle, silent auction and a costume contest for kids; 5:30-8 p.m.; $50; Cascade Relays, 1177 SE Ninth St., Suite 102, Bend; eventbrite.com
A Very Worthy Halloween: Bend Burlesque will host a dinner-theater performance with tickets including a full meal and drink plus the performance from the local troupe. Limited seating, email bendburlesque@gmail.com for tickets; 6-10 p.m.; $66.06; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/700488-0
Venardos Spooky Spectacular Circus: The Broadway-style, animal-free circus will be performed live with a limited audience and live-streamed online. Limited tickets available; 7-9 p.m.; $85 to $125; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700465-1
Friday 10/30
Old Mill District Halloween: Families can wear their costumes throughout the week and visit six themed photo stations for a chance to win gift cards; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW. Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698151-0 or 541-312-0131.
Haunted House at the Pine Theater: A family-friendly haunted house will be held from 1-4 p.m. then followed by a scarier version from 5-9 p.m.; 1 p.m.-9 p.m.; $4 to $5; Pine Theatre, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/700923-0 or 541-516-1044.
Central Oregon Autism Movement Trunk or Treat: A sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event. Donations accepted; 4-7 p.m.; registration required; Veterans of Foreign Wars, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700529-1 or 541-419-1064.
Venardos Spooky Spectacular Circus: The Broadway-style, animal-free circus will be performed live with a limited audience and live-streamed online. Limited tickets available; 7-9 p.m.; $85 to $125; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700465-1
Saturday 10/31
Hallo-WOOF! Doggo Costume Contest: Dress up with your dog and get $1 off your beer. Contest for the best-dressed dog and human will be awarded.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing W. Side Bend, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/700470-0 or 541-678-5228.
Drive-Through Trick-or-Treating: Goody bags will be handed out on first come, first served basis in a drive-up-style Halloween event. One bag per child, masks required; 10 a.m.-noon; Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 224 NE Thurston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/701046-0 or 541-312-6709.
Fall Saturday Market: The market will feature local vendors selling a variety of items plus trick-or-treating for the kids; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/695101-0 or 541-527-4345.
Halloween Alpaca Your Wine Event! Alpacas in costume!: Wear your costume and come visit with the alpacas in the vineyard. Tickets include a 9 oz stemless Faith Hope & Charity Wine Glass. Advance ticket purchase required; noon-5 p.m.; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/700149-0 or 541-526-5075.
Venardos Spooky Spectacular Circus: The Broadway-style, animal-free circus will be performed live with a limited audience and live-streamed online. Limited tickets available; noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; $85 to $125; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700465-1
Candy Crawl: Various shops will be open for trick-or-treaters and their guardians for candy and for the chance to win prizes; 1-6 p.m.; Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, 185 NE 10th St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/701001-0 or 541-447-6304.
Fright Night Rodeo: A costumed, family-friendly rodeo featuring bronc and bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and a haunted reride room; 1:30-4 p.m.; $15; Electric 3H Arena, 2550 NW Coyner Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700539-1
Hole-o-ween Tournament: Come join us on Halloween dressed up and ready to throw in the themed cornhole tournament! Sponsored by the Oregon Army National Guard; 1:30-10 p.m.; $10; Pickleball Zone, 63040 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/689377-0 or 541-678-2332.
Annual Bend Witches Paddle Launching: The benefit for Mountain Star Relief Nursery will include paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing in witches attire. Donations of diapers, gas cards, grocery cards or direct donations welcome; 2-3 p.m.; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/701021-0 or 503-881-8883.
Bunk + Brew Halloween Dress Up Party: Dress up in your Halloween best and enjoy live music in the socially distanced beer garden. Cash prize for best dressed; 2-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/701018-0 or 458-202-1090.
Hearts of Prineville — Harvest Festival: Featuring a soup and chili cook off, trunk-or-treat and other Halloween activities; 2-5 p.m.; Crook County Courthouse, 300 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/701007-0
Haunted House at the Pine Theater: A family-friendly haunted house will be held from 1-4 p.m. then followed by a scarier version from 5-9 p.m.; 1 p.m.-9 p.m.; $4 to $5; Pine Theatre, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/700923-0 or 541-516-1044.
Nightmare Before 2021: Featuring a costume contest, live music, local vendors and more. Masks and social distancing required; 5-10 p.m.; Crooked River Brewing, 420 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/700989-0 or 541-362-5583.
Countryfied Halloween Costume Party: The local country band will perform. The concert will include a costume contest for best dressed single and couples costumes; 6:30-9 p.m.; $20; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700535-1 or 541-527-4345.
'Rocky Horror Picture Show': The cult horror-musical will be screened with an exclusive taped message from actor Barry Bostwick introducing the film. Special commemorative face masks available for purchase; 8-10 p.m.; $22; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/700897-1 or 541-317-0700.
Midnight Scream — Give Voice to Your Grief: Gather to howl, scream, shout, cry, laugh or let go for what is waiting to be released. Social distancing measures will be maintained; 11:59 p.m.- Nov. 1, 12:15 a.m.; Troy Field, 51 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/701014-0 or 541-223-9955.
Sunday 11/1
Venardos Spooky Spectacular Circus: The Broadway-style, animal-free circus will be performed live with a limited audience and live-streamed online. Limited tickets available; 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; $85 to $125; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700465-1
