Thursday 10/27
Middle Ground — Sugar Skulls: Decorate sugar skulls and learn about the Day of the Dead; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
YIMBY Halloween Meetup: Support your local Bend YIMBY group and don't forget to dress up; 5:30-8 p.m.; Unofficial Logging Co, 910 NW Harriman St. Suite 100, Bend; unofficiallogging.com or 510-761-5230.
Friday 10/28
Toddler Time Halloween Costume Party: Bring your toddler to enjoy the indoor bounce castle, glow lights, trick or treating, music, jumping, take home craft, cookie decorating and a costume parade; 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; $14; Mountain Air — Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murphy Road Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark.
HalloWOOF House Party: Enjoy dog costume and howl contests; beer proceeds will help senior friends at Silver Linings Rescue Ranch and there will be dog-friendly vendors; 4-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
COCC's LGBTQ+ Friends Club Film — "Rocky Horror Picture Show": The 1975 musical comedy horror film will be shown; 7-9 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, Pioneer Building, Hitchcock Auditorium, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu/home/events.
DRA Halloween Bash: Enjoy live music and prizes at the Deschutes River Alliance Halloween Bash; 7-10 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; Deschutesriveralliance.org or 541-388-8331.
Gorelesque with Bend Burlesque: The burlesque company will put on a show you'll take to the grave; 8 p.m.; $20 GA, $30 front row; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; bendburlesqueco.com or 541-678-5740.
Halloween Dance Party: To kick off Halloweekend, enjoy live music by local DJs SCHAAB, with Gitanos and EYENEYE; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Avid Cider, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider or 541-706-9240.
Halloween Weekend: Go dressed in costume and dance the Halloweekend away; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Immersion Brewing Halloween Bash: The party will have live music, costume contest and much more; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $10, 21+ only; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Saturday 10/29
Boos & Brews: Bring your dogs and kids and dress for a costume contest; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free, costumes encouraged; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Halloween Special Diva Drag Brunch: The Divas are back again this month and bringing some spooky performances in honor of this terrifying weekend of festivities; 11:30 a.m.; $20; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; facebook.com/CampfireHotelor 541-382-1515.
Beers from the Dead: A number of beers return just for the holiday; noon-6 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, Midtown Yacht Club 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; midtownyachtclub.com.
Lights on Frights: This 75-minute interactive walk through downtown’s Brooks Alley includes spooky storytelling, history, and the chance to be part of the ghost choir; 2 p.m.; $23; Brooks Street Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendghosttours.com.
Halloween Party: The Decadent 80's will be playing in Father Luke's Room from 8 p.m. to midnight and the Quick and Easy Boys will be playing in the theater from 9 p.m. to midnight; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $10 at door, 21+; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Halloween Weekend: Dress in costume and dance the Halloweekend away; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Morrow Monster Mash: Local musicians will be serving up a ghoulish good time; 9 p.m.; free; M & J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
Nightmare on Third Street — Campfire Second Anniversary Party: Dress up for this year's Blood Ball, where the band Hans & the Wanted will perform live karaoke with you as the singing star; 6:30-10 p.m.; $10; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com or 541-382-1515.
Rave in the Grave: Local DJs Chef'n & Mitch Please will bring the music all evening, so bring your best dance moves and dress to impress; 9 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Yak Attack: This video game-themed Halloween party will feature the Portland-based electronic power trio and Eugene-based jam band; 8 p.m.; $20; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Sunday 10/30
Dog Adoption Event + Halloween Party: Dress your pup in their favorite Halloween costume and go hang with adoptable dogs; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co., 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; streetdoghero.org or 541-241-7733.
Halloween Weekend: Go dressed in costume and dance the Halloweekend away; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Lights on Frights: This 75-minute interactive walk through downtown’s Brooks Alley includes spooky storytelling, history, and the chance to be part of the ghost choir; 2 p.m.; $23; Brooks Street Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendghosttours.com.
Spooky Poetry Slam: Celebrate spooky season with a dark, gothic, and macabre poetry slam; 5-6:30 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 10/31
Bend Witches Paddle: Paddle the Deschutes River on Halloween in costume and contribute to a cause at the same time; 3-5 p.m.; free; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St, Bend; facebook.com/BendPaddleWitches.
Candy Crawl: Adults can participate in trick or treating and win some prizes while creating a safe way for kids to trick or treat at businesses; 1-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Prineville, Fourth St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Deschutes Title's Trunk or Treat: Enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating in Deschutes Title's Bend office parking lot in honor of Deschutes Children's Foundation; 4-6 p.m.; free; Deschutes Title, 397 SW Upper Terrace Drive, Bend; 541-389-2120.
Halloween in The Village; Join in the courtyard for free carnival style games and the annual costume contest plus trick or treating at participating businesses; 4-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Halloween Night with The Hasbens: The fusion jam band will perform, and don't forget to dress in costume as you just might win the grand prize of $300 cash for best dressed; 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Bunk & Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Halloween Weekend: Dress in costume and dance the Halloweekend away; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Roundabout Books Sixth Anniversary Party: Collin the Crow has returned but he’s still quite elusive and enjoys playing hide-and-seek around the store. Help unearth his new hiding place amongst the bookshelves each day for a Halloween treat reward; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sisters Halloween Parade: Join SPRD and Rotary as they parade downtown with little ghosts and goblins this Halloween. Show off your costume while trick or treating at local businesses; 3:30-5 p.m.; Fir Street Park, Sisters; sistersrecreation.com/activity/halloween-parade or 541-822-3799.
Trunk-Or-Treat: Trick-or-treaters will be treated to hot dogs and apple cider as well as visit cars and trucks for a sweet treat; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; The Door, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; thedoor3r.org.
