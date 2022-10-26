Opportunities abound to celebrate Halloween in Bend. Dress in costume Saturday and dance the night away at the Campfire Hotel, Walt Reilly’s or the High Desert Music Hall.
Monday, bring the little ones to watch the annual Bend Witches Paddle from the banks of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District on Halloween. And after the trick-or-treaters are tucked in bed, tune in to the Deschutes Historical Museum’s live stream as a local musician attempts to spend the night in the museum alone.
Campfire Hotel’s Nightmare on Third Street Blood Ball
The Blood Ball will feature karaoke with live band Hans and the Wanted. “The best part is you get to be on stage with a live band rather than singing off a recording,” said Heather Anderson, director of sales and marketing. The heated pool will be dyed blood red, there’ll be a costume party with prizes and new this year — a heated tent.
7-10 p.m. Saturday; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; $10 or two non-perishable food donations; campfirehotel.com
Walt Reilly’s Halloween drag party
On Saturday, Walt Reilly’s hosts Haunt the House Down, its first drag event in partnership with Bend Royal Drag. The drag queens will walk through the crowd and performances will be projected on nine TVs and four projectors across the restaurant. “No matter where you’re sitting in the restaurant, you’ll be a part of the show,” said Karley Baggerly, Walt Reilly’s event coordinator.
8-10 p.m. Saturday; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; Starting at $20; waltreillys.com
Carnaval D’horreur Halloween party
Mehama Kaupp, cofounder of Bend Burlesque Co., describes the Carnaval D’horreur as the biggest Halloween event in Central Oregon. There’ll be axe throwing, body painting, fortunetelling and side shows with mermaids and a bearded lady. “We will have burlesque, magic and lots of other wild performances,” Kaupp said. The carnival-style party (think being under the big top) will feature performances by Sekse Fit, High Desert Fire Artists, DJ Buddy Cooper and DJ Disco Dino. The second floor will host VIP tables and an open dance floor.
The Bend Witches Paddle celebrates the spirit of Halloween while benefitting MountainStar Family Relief Nursery. Organizer Mckenzie Stott said the emphasis is on the power of women rising together which can be felt on the water. All are welcome to participate including witches, warlocks and pooches. The event begins at Riverbend Park in front of the Bend Park and Recreation District building making the Old Mill bridge a perfect viewing spot.
The Deschutes Historical Museum is accepting votes for the museum’s creepiest doll until midnight Saturday. On Halloween, local musician Mark Quon will livestream his attempt to spend the night in the museum alone with its creepiest dolls and resident ghosts. “Many, many, many people have asked to spend a night at the museum over the years. Mark offered just the right mixture of raw courage and musical talent for us to say yes,” Kelly Cannon-Miller, Deschutes Historical Museum Executive Director, said in a press release.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
