This feels like one of those shows that could be overlooked: Portland-based singer-songwriter Haley Johnsen is playing the Domino Room Thursday night. She’s one of most interesting artists emerging out of the Rose City these days, not least because that’s a scene overrun by folk, indie-rock and metal bands, and Johnsen is doing something different.
Her 2019 album “Golden Days” is an excellent place to drop in on her catalog because it’s packed front to back with punchy, soulful pop music that recalls fellow Pacific Northwesterners Joseph and Brandi Carlile. Like both of those artists, Johnsen has a knack for memorable melodies, and she delivers them with a strength and a fervor that feels like it’s going to reach out through the speakers and give you a good shake.
She also just released a follow-up to “Golden Days” called “Goner,” and it sounds like more of the same, but this time dipped in dreamy synthesizer haze. You can hear it on the internet, just be sure to spell her name right when you search.
Haley Johnsen, with Sophie Dorsten and Wolfchild: $16, 9 p.m. Thursday, doors open 8 p.m., Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, bendticket.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
