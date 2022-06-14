This feels like one of those shows that could be overlooked: Portland-based singer-songwriter Haley Johnsen is playing the Domino Room Thursday night. She’s one of most interesting artists emerging out of the Rose City these days, not least because that’s a scene overrun by folk, indie-rock and metal bands, and Johnsen is doing something different.

Her 2019 album “Golden Days” is an excellent place to drop in on her catalog because it’s packed front to back with punchy, soulful pop music that recalls fellow Pacific Northwesterners Joseph and Brandi Carlile. Like both of those artists, Johnsen has a knack for memorable melodies, and she delivers them with a strength and a fervor that feels like it’s going to reach out through the speakers and give you a good shake.

She also just released a follow-up to “Golden Days” called “Goner,” and it sounds like more of the same, but this time dipped in dreamy synthesizer haze. You can hear it on the internet, just be sure to spell her name right when you search.

Haley Johnsen, with Sophie Dorsten and Wolfchild: $16, 9 p.m. Thursday, doors open 8 p.m., Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, bendticket.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.