For the past decade, Bend director and choreographer Mary Kilpatrick has harbored a dream of doing “Gypsy,” the famed 1959 musical suggested by the life of burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee.
Circumstances including an appropriately sized and equipped venue have come together, and Kilpatrick’s dream is finally coming to fruition: Two Twisted Sisters Productions, the Bend company co-founded by her husband, Howard Schor, presents the musical over the next three weekends at Eagle Mountain Event Center in Bend, where it opens Thursday.
In addition to serving as music director on the production, well-known Bend singer Trish Sewell stars as Mama Rose in this musical by Arthur Laurents (book), Jule Styne (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics).
The real “Gypsy Rose Lee was a burlesque dancer back in the ‘30s, and then she parlayed that, slowly, into a film career,” Sewell said. “She wrote this memoir, and you know, she fudged a lot of the facts, but several people wanted to option the rights to make it a musical.”
But the producers were more interested in Gypsy Rose’s mother, Mama Rose.
“She gave the rights to David Merrick, and he said, ‘This is fabulous, but I’m going to change it.’ She said, ‘I don’t care what you do with the story, so long as I get the royalties,’” Sewell said. “They made it more about Mama Rose, and her drive and determination to get her kids into Broadway and to be stars, with the underlying theme of Mama always wanted to be the star, so she’s going to push her kids. There’s some truth to that, but a lot of it was just (that) Rose had two really super talented kids that she wanted to push.”
In the musical, Mama Rose shepherds her daughters, the talented Baby June and her older sister, Louise, the latter of whom eventually becomes known in adulthood as Gypsy Rose Lee: The title notwithstanding, Mama Rose is the musical’s real center of attention — and the prototype for determined stage moms.
The show spans decades, and here, Abigail Burnell plays young Baby June, while Kingsley Russell is the more retiring Louise; the two have a child act together singing, but they grow up, as all children must.
June eventually takes off with a dancer to develop their own act, but the ever-determined Mama Rose pushes onward with Louise as the centerpiece. (Shea Miller plays the adult June; Anna Mahaffey is Gypsy Rose Lee, as Louise becomes known.)
Much of the show is about “trying to get to Broadway, and they end up in a burlesque house,” Schor said. There, Gypsy develops a gimmick and a name for herself, moving out of the shadow of Mama Rose.
“They said she did the most with the least,” Schor said. “She would show a leg and read poetry.”
“(She’d) tell stories,” Sewell added. “There were times that she really did just take it all off.”
“That’s not in this play,” Schor was quick to add. “This is very PG-13.”
“It’s totally family-friendly,” Sewell said. A live drum, piano and trumpet trio will provide music that with such iconic tunes as “Let Me Entertain You” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “everyone will recognize at least half of the songs, from various cartoons and car commercials out there.”
“This young woman is following in the footsteps of Ethel Merman, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Tyne Daly and Bernadette Peters,” Schor said, eliciting a slight snort of self-effacing humility from Sewell.
Once Schor and Kilpatrick saw Sewell audition, they knew they had their Mama Rose, Schor said. “Both Mary and I said, ‘Oh yeah.’ We just looked at each other and —”
“And now they can’t get rid of me, no matter how hard they try,” Sewell chimed in, sounding as though she’s channeling Mama Rose. “I’m on stage 98 percent of the time. You will never get rid of me.”
