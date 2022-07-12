Leo_Kottke_by_Amy_Kerwin_4.jpg

Leo Kottke

In 2012, Leo Kottke did an interview with The Bulletin, wherein he said this: “I am one of those people who didn’t go to the instrument. The instrument came and got me.”

The instrument he’s talking about is the guitar, of course. Kottke was born in Georgia, eventually settled in Minnesota and established himself as one of the most adventurous and influential acoustic guitarists of the late 20th century with the release of his first two albums — “12-String Blues” and “6- and 12-String Guitar” — in 1969. Since then, he has made an admirable career out of his propulsive style of fingerpicking, his innovative approach to composition and his seamless integration of folk music, country-blues, wry humor and experimental forms.

He’ll return to Central Oregon next week for a show at Redmond’s High Desert Music Hall, which should be a wonderful place to watch this legendary artist do what he does best.

Leo Kottke: $45, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

