In the age of TikTok, it feels almost quaint to come across a musician who got their start via traditional TV.
To be clear, Australian guitar prodigy Taj Farrant was posting videos to YouTube before he was invited on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and before he made the semi-finals of “Australia’s Got Talent” at the age of 9. But TV is where the world got to know the charismatic guitar prodigy, who is now 12 and will play Redmond’s High Desert Music Hall on Friday night.
Farrant’s specialty? A pyrotechnic brand of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, complete with plenty of sick riffs and squiddly-diddly-diddly soloing. Besides TV shows, his talent has taken him to some pretty cool places, including on stage alongside rock legend Carlos Santana.
Regardless of Farrant’s age or experience, fans of the electric guitar should take note of this one.
Taj Farrant, with Pete Kartsounes: $25, 7 p.m. Friday, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
