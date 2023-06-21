As the month of June wraps up, Pride Month is gaining momentum.
Bend Summer Pride, hosted for the first time this year by Queer Creators Collective, has moved to Central Oregon Community College. According to a statement on the organization’s website, the decision was made due to construction at Drake Park preventing ADA accessibility and the inability to prevent firearms from entering the festival.
“With 70+ Booth sponsors, food and beverage spots, the Pride Festival was only made possible by the dedication and support of our LGBTQIA2S+ community and supporting community members,” a representative of the Queer Creators Collective wrote to The Bulletin on behalf of the organization’s board. “We celebrate all of the organizations celebrating Pride and protesting the rights of LGBTQIA2S+ humans to exist.”
OUT Central Oregon is kicking off the weekend Thursday with a panel discussion on the ongoing challenges facing LGBTQ+ members regarding housing, healthcare and civil rights.
Interim president of OUT Central Oregon Brayan Gonzalez said he is proud of the event, which includes experts from across the state, including Executive Director of The Equi Institute Katie Cox, Spencer Anderson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Elaine Rodriguez with the Oregon Department of Justice and State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend.
Gonzalez said given the current climate, it’s critical to discuss issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.
“As of late, we’ve been seeing a wave of harmful situations that more and more encompass our community, whether those are gender-affirming care folks who are seeking that help or what’s happening with our communities that do drag,” he said.
OUT Central Oregon is collaborating with Campfire Hotel and Justin Buckles Productions to host a free social mixer prior to the ticketed show, TEASE: Burlesque Revue, at the Campfire Hotel.
Gonzalez said everyone is welcome to come and mingle at the social mixer and the panelists from Thursday’s discussion will be in attendance to interact with the community in a relaxed setting.
“We are hopeful that summer Pride will be a resounding success because we want that for the community that we all serve,” he said.
Listed in chronological order are many of the Pride events that will be held this week:
Thursday
6-9 p.m. An Evening of Community: Discussing Trans/Enby Health, Queer Rights, and LGBTQ+ Housing; Bend-La Pine Education Center, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; Free; outcentraloregon.com
Friday
5:30-7:30 p.m. Pride 2023 Social Mixer: Campfire Hotel 721 NE Third St., Bend; Free; outcentraloregon.com
7:30-10 p.m. Roller Pride Skate & Dance Party: The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend; $10; bendparksandrec.org, 541-389-7588
8 p.m. TEASE: Burlesque Revue; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; $25; campfirehotel.com, 541-382-1515
8 p.m. Cliché Queer Dance Party Celebrating Pride: Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; queercreatorscollective.com
Saturday
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bend Summer Pride: Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; Free; queercreatorscollective.com
11 a.m. Diva Drag Brunch: Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; $25; campfirehotel.com, 541-382-1515
4-9 p.m. Queer Makers Market: Somewhere That’s Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; Free; instagram.com/somewhere_thats_green
7 p.m. Drag Bingo with D’Auntie Carol: Campfire Hotel 721 NE Third St., Bend; Free to listen, $5 per bingo card and $20 for 5 cards; campfirehotel.com, 541-382-1515
8 p.m. Do Drag, Be Crime — A Pride Drag Celebration: Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; $20; queercreatorscollective.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m. Big. Queer. Party: Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; queercreatorscollective.com
Sunday
3-7 p.m. Campfire Pool Club Party: Campfire Hotel 721 NE Third St., Bend; $20; campfirehotel.com, 541-382-1515
6-9:30 p.m. STRANDED — A Queer Art & Fashion Show: Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; $25; queercreatorscollective.com
Wednesday
2-3:30 p.m. Queer/Trans Virtual Sound Bath by Spiral Sound Healing: Online; $15: queercreatorscollective.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.