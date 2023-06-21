As the month of June wraps up, Pride Month is gaining momentum.

Bend Summer Pride, hosted for the first time this year by Queer Creators Collective, has moved to Central Oregon Community College. According to a statement on the organization’s website, the decision was made due to construction at Drake Park preventing ADA accessibility and the inability to prevent firearms from entering the festival.

