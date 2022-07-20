Guerrilla Shakespeare Company’s annual Shakespeare productions in parks and other outdoor spaces were on their way to being a true Central Oregon tradition when, like so many arts organizations, they went quiet over the past two years.
Before the arrival of COVID-19, the company of local thespians offered faithful, creative takes on “Hamlet,” “Macbeth” and other immortal Shakespeare in unique outdoor spaces around Central Oregon, including museum and cemetery lawns.
During the “pandemic stuff there was nothing going on,” said Raechel Gilland, director of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” The Bard’s busy 1605 play about four groups who get into love, mischief and sundry hijinks in a magical forest setting.
The company’s 2022 return to playmaking will visit a number of Central Oregon locales old and new in the days ahead.
The fairy-filled, fantastical comedy opens Thursday and runs for three evenings at the Deschutes Historical Museum. It will stick around Bend a while longer with performances Sunday evening at the High Desert Museum and Deschutes Memorial Gardens and Chapel on July 28 and 29 before heading to Fir Park in Sisters on July 30 and General Duffy’s Waterhole on July 31.
Gilland added that the show has not been modernized or set in any particular era, but audiences may recognize some of the music elements.
“When we hit the fairy forest, you might recognize the tune a little bit, not to give too much away,” Gilland said.
“We’re using the traditional language, and we don’t really have an era. It’s more about the colors they’re wearing. … We’ve kind of tried to make it timeless, because that’s what Shakespeare is.”
Now that Guerrilla Shakespeare Company has reconvened, “We want to do more. We would like to do more than just one (play) a year,” Gilland said. “We’ve got new faces on the stage, some really cool talent new to the stage, and I love it.”
