If you’re like me, you’ve been feeling burnt out when it comes to superhero movies of late. Good news: Writer/director James Gunn has brought a most welcome antidote to that fatigue with a heartfelt swan song for the universe’s unlikely group of heroes/a-holes in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Gunn, who is coincidentally trading his Marvel hat for a DC one as he begins his tenure heading the DC Extended Universe, breaks the MCU habit of muddy and confusing action, haphazard CGI and vaguely compelling stories.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.