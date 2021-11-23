One of the most magical musical experiences of my time in Bend so far came in April of 2011, when Colorado indie-folk singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov played a mesmerizing show at the PoetHouse, a dimly lit upstairs art studio in a building along Minnesota Avenue in downtown Bend. The venue, the vibe and the man’s incredible songs made for quite a night.
In the 10+ years since, Isakov has played here a few more times, and he has built his global fan base significantly. Tuesday night, he’ll play a show at the Tower Theatre that sold out long ago.
Isakov deserves all the success in the world. His songs are quiet but powerful, effortlessly melodic and graceful as all get-out. Listening to them is like staring at a sky full of stars on a summer evening, nestled up against someone you love.
If you’ve never heard him, go to wherever you get your music and check out his classic 2009 album, “This Empty Northern Hemisphere” — or any of his albums, really. And then start making plans to buy a ticket next time he comes to town.
And for those of you who have tickets, don’t miss the opener, Canadian singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk. He’s really good, too.
Gregory Alan Isakov, feat. Leif Vollebekk: Sold Out; 8 p.m. Tuesday; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
