Like everyone else, musicians spent their COVID-19 quarantine time in many different ways.
Some set up web cameras and started live-streaming from their living rooms. Others hunkered down to write songs and record. Still others took the time to sort through their archives and revive old projects.
For Bend’s Greg Botsford, quarantine was … quiet.
“There were probably seven or eight months that I just put down my guitar. I wasn’t playing at all,” Botsford said in a telephone interview. “Things shut down and there were no gigs, and I just felt so stagnant.”
That feeling started to wear off in the fall of 2020, and Botsford’s creative juices started to flow again. He felt the urge to get into the studio and start working on an idea he’d been kicking around for a while.
“I wanted to push myself on this album, so each one of these songs is written in a different genre,” Botsford said. “I’ve got a bluegrass song on there. I’ve got some heavier stuff on there, with electric guitars and things like that. There’s a techno song on there and an a cappella song, done completely with my voice, including beatboxing. There’s eight songs on the album, and they’re all exploring different sounds and sides of me as a musician.”
He’s talking about his new album “Infinite Possibilities,” which he’ll celebrate Saturday night at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond. Tracked at Central Oregon Recording in Bend, the album finds Botsford bouncing around the stylistic spectrum, while at the same time retaining the funky, groovy sound that has made him such a busy live performer in the region over the past decade.
On stage, Botsford can often be found playing with his full band, the Journeymen. For “Infinite Possibilities,” however, he pulled in a bunch of local musicians to contribute to his songs, including Stephanie Slade, Joe Schulte and Eastern Oregon singer-songwriter Elwood, who will open this weekend’s album-release show. The expansive track “Sherpa Man” even features some ultra-deep, ultra-resonant Mongolian-style throat singing courtesy Gabe Shonerd.
Botsford entered the studio without really knowing whether he’d come out with an album or a batch of singles or nothing at all. But once he settled into the creative process of making “Infinite Possibilities,” the big picture started to form, he said.
“It’s all over the place, but it’s still me and I think it comes together nicely,” Botsford said. “The title is ‘Infinite Possibilities’ because of this idea that we’re so small and the music is bigger than me. Yeah, I’m creating the music, but then you start to pull people in and have them help you and all of a sudden, it wasn’t just about me anymore. It was this amazing collaborative project that made the music feel so much bigger, and that’s really exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.