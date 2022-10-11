Jelena Jakovljevic Photography

Midlands metal band Napalm Death hits the Domino Room Friday.

 Jelena Jakovljevic Photography

The music of Napalm Death is not going to appeal to every reader of The Bulletin. The music of Napalm Death is not even going to appeal to most readers of The Bulletin.

But that doesn't change the fact that Napalm Death, formed more than 40 years ago in the working-class West Midlands region of England, is one of the best and most influential heavy metal bands in recent memory, and that their upcoming show in Bend is a beautiful thing to behold for a small but passionate group of music fans in the area.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

