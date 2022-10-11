The music of Napalm Death is not going to appeal to every reader of The Bulletin. The music of Napalm Death is not even going to appeal to most readers of The Bulletin.
But that doesn't change the fact that Napalm Death, formed more than 40 years ago in the working-class West Midlands region of England, is one of the best and most influential heavy metal bands in recent memory, and that their upcoming show in Bend is a beautiful thing to behold for a small but passionate group of music fans in the area.
To put it in Big Local Amphitheater terms, Napalm Death coming to town is like getting a Bob Dylan show, except instead of epic folk songs and grumbled, growled vocals, you get explosive grindcore songs and grumbled, growled vocals. Grindcore, if you're unfamiliar, is a speedy fusion of thrash metal and crusty punk, and Napalm Death does it better than just about anyone, even after all these years.
Napalm Death, with Brujeria, Cryptic Slaughter and M.D.C.: $25 in advance, $30 day of show, 8 p.m. Friday, doors open 7 p.m., Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
