Gbots & The Journeymen

Gbots & The Journeymen along with several other local bands and musicians will perform for Grateful Dead Night at the High Desert Music Hall on Saturday.

Celebrate one of the most beloved American rock bands, The Grateful Dead, at the High Desert Music Hall on Saturday night with an amazing line-up of local musicians playing the songs of the legendary band.

The Mostest, Gbots & The Journeymen, Call Down Thunder and Pete Kartsounes with special guests will jam into the night.

