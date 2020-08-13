Portland businessman and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer is establishing a $150,000 Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Program.
According to a press release about the program, the Jordan Schnitzer Museums of Art at the University of Oregon, Portland State University and Washington State University will each award $2,500 grants to 20 artists “who use their voices, experiences, and artistic expression to reflect on social justice efforts in response to systemic racism.”
Interested Oregon artists outside of Multnomah, Clackamas, Columbia and Washington counties are encouraged to apply by the Sept. 30 deadline. Submission instructions may be found at jsma.uoregon.edu/ArtistProjectGrant. The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the University of Oregon and The Lyllye Reynolds-Parker Black Cultural Center will determine grant recipients. Selected works will be exhibited at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art when the museum reopens in fall 2020.
“I have often said artists are chroniclers of our time. We all feel anguish about the death of George Floyd and many others at the hands of racial oppression,” the release quotes Schnitzer, president of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation and The Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation. “We, more than ever, need artists to help us understand this issue and help us heal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.