Grace Potter and JJ Grey & Mofro will headline the 13th 4 Peaks Music Festival, which returns to D.M. Stevenson Ranch from June 18 to 21.
Vermont singer-songwriter Potter, formerly leader of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, released her second solo album, “Midnight,” in October. She performed at the Century Center in 2016. Grey and Mofro, staples of the modern Southern jam rock scene since forming in the late ’90s, headlined the Midtown Ballroom in early 2019.
Other acts announced for the family-friendly music festival, which marks its fourth year at Stevenson Ranch this year, include: East Coast funk band Lettuce, which headlined the Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival to Defeat MS in 2018; Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass; Horseshoes & Hand Grenades; Dustbowl Revival; Aqueous; The Dip; Lindsay Lou; TK & The Holy Know Nothings; Western Centuries; Pixie & The Partygrass Boys; Dragondeer; The Sweet Lillies and The Higgs. Local groups announced include Fair Trade Boogie Band, Skillethead and Organized Chaos.
Regular weekend passes go on sale today for $250 plus fees and include free camping and parking. Visit 4peaksmusic.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
