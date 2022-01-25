If you’re a fan of the band Goose and you don’t yet have a ticket for their Wednesday show at the Midtown Ballroom, be glad you live in Bend. Because the funky jammers from Connecticut are selling out good-sized venues across the country.
A quick visit to the Goose website shows sellouts in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, as well as two sold-out nights in Portland, Washington, D.C., and Nashville. If you think it’s a big city thing, they’ve already sold out their show in Bozeman, Montana five nights after the Bend stop.
The point: Goose is already big, and they’re getting bigger fast. They’ve developed a big fan base by touring a ton, playing killer sets and making music that is quite likable and highly danceable. Goose is a jam band, and they definitely like to improvise and settle into a lengthy groove. But they do it all with a lite-funk-pop sensibility that sets them apart from many of their contemporaries. (In other words, Goose jams feel airy and fun, not like a chore.)
As of this writing, tickets were still available. Snag ‘em while you can.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
