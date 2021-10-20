The spectrum of India pale ale sub-styles is a wide one. The original IPA-inspired variations ranging from lower-alcohol “session” IPA, to a color palette spanning black, brown, red, and white, to the newer hazy, juicy, and New England styles. And then there is double or “imperial” IPA, which amplifies the hop levels along with the strength for an intense, hop-forward experience.
Brewmaster Vinnie Cilurzo of California is widely recognized as pioneering the style. Cilurzo first brewed what he called a double IPA, Inaugural Ale, in 1994 at Blind Pig Brewing Company. It was around 7% alcohol by volume and 100 IBUs — practically unheard of at the time.
In 1999 at Russian River Brewing Company, he created Pliny the Elder. At 8% ABV and full of intense grapefruit and floral hop character, it set the standard, widely considered to be a “best of class” in the beer world.
Pushing the limits in these ales, one may ask, if there is double, could there be a triple IPA? Unsurprisingly, that answer is yes. In 2005, Cilurzo brewed Pliny the Younger, released as a winter seasonal and labeled a triple IPA. With 10.25% ABV, it’s a triple dry-hopped cult favorite which to this day inspires hordes of fans lining up for its release.
What separates double from triple IPA? Strength, primarily; double IPA is considered to range from roughly 7.5 to 10% ABV, while triple IPA is over 10%. Naturally, more hops are needed to balance the higher strength and malt body.
Stylistically, there isn’t much to distinguish triple IPA from barleywine. Both feature large amounts of malt, hops and alcohol. Barleywine focuses on rich malt character and full body with an emphasis on hop balance. Triple IPA aims for full hop saturation to extreme levels; the malt body is lighter and drier, serving to support the hops.
GoodLife Brewing Company recently released its own take on the style, Lava Cave Triple IPA. A behemoth of a beer at 11% ABV and 100 IBUs, Lava Cave is available on draft and in cans for a limited time. I picked some up recently to try it and reached out to head brewer Tyler West about his approach to and the challenges of brewing such a beer.
“I do like to utilize the framework of a barleywine, like yeast pitch rates, oxygen added for aerobic fermentation and overall longer fermentation times,” he said via email. The addition of simple sugars boosts alcohol production and helps give the beer a lighter finish. “There are practices we use for all high gravity brewing, but the Triple IPA gets three dry hops, shortly after fermentation.”
According to West, they used roughly five pounds of hops per barrel of finished beer. He noted also the challenge of achieving higher alcohol while still maintaining a great flavor profile. “When we get up past 9% alcohol by volume, we are stressing our yeast, producing different alcohol flavors, and other by-products which can muddle the flavors.”
I found Lava Cave to be fully saturated with hop character, from start to finish. The aromatics are full of earthy, fruity, intense notes that settle into bitter herbal tea with a touch of sweet alcohol.
It’s massive in flavor, with all elements amped up in intensity — big malt body that exudes caramel, dark colored stone fruit, burnt honey, followed by a bittering hop load that I find tilts so far into “bitter” that blend with the alcohol to become almost cotton candy sweet and fruity. For its strength it has a restrained touch of heat and avoids being cloyingly sweet. It finishes with more impressions of caramel, apple skin, pine and pine needles, and tree bark.
I asked if there was any particular inspiration behind the beer. “I guess our inspiration lies in the challenge,” West said. “We like to make beers that really get you thinking, and challenge us to rely on our experience of the science behind beer and fermentation. Also we just like to have fun with our brewing!”
GoodLife rose to the challenge with Lava Cave, and the 16-ounce can is a perfect size (and strength) to share. And if you miss this year’s seasonal release, West tells me it will be brewed again in 2022.
