Saturday afternoon, my wife, Catherine, and I returned from errands to find our dog, Kaloo, panting as though he’d been running on a hot July day. But he’d presumably been lazing at home. His weight was always a comfort when he’d lean his torso against my leg, but his stomach seemed noticeably bloated.
Catherine called our nearby vet, who told her, given his symptoms, to take him to the animal hospital. I cleared my junk out of the van, the only of our vehicles that Kaloo, one day away from his 14th birthday, could easily hop into anymore.
I told Catherine to keep in touch. I didn’t say goodbye to Kaloo. Why would I? He’d always been the picture of health, even the time he ate a box full of Brillo pads. How could I have known I’d never see him alive again?
Minutes later, Catherine texted to hurry, Kaloo had to be put down. I raced out the door with my laces untied, repeating “No no no no no.”
I felt stuck in molasses as I drove, my destination never getting closer, like in a horror film. I should have gotten in the van with them. I should have said goodbye.
En route to the hospital, only 1.3 miles from our house, Catherine texted again.
“He’s gone.”
Six minutes transpired between her first text and last. I joined her in the bereavement room, shedding the first of many tears. Kaloo looked the same as I sat over him weeping and pet the scruff of his soft neck for the last time ever.
Kaloo had something called pneumothorax, which is defined by VCA Animal Hospitals as “loss of the ability to compensate for the air that is outside the lungs and preventing the lungs from expanding properly for breathing.”
It can have a gradual onset, but in Kaloo’s case, it was sudden. The vet asked if we’d mind her examining him to see if he had lung cancer. Turned out his lungs, heart and stomach were in terrific shape. Whatever sparked his problems Saturday will remain a mystery.
Rationally, I know he had to be put down. He couldn’t breathe. Emotionally, it’s eating me up that I didn’t get to say goodbye. At times, I feel like I can’t breathe.
Kaloo was our only family dog. We were his third home. Two previous owners had, for whatever reason, taken him to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, where Catherine and our three daughters picked him out one day in early 2010. I came home from work that evening to be greeted by a black dog, a border collie-black lab mix that clearly had more chow than black lab genetics. He trotted assertively up to me and growled. We became fast friends. After my father died in 2010, I found solace in long runs, something I used to do with him, only now, Kaloo was at my side, or slightly behind locked on a good scent, or sprinting ahead, springing over rabbitbrush and manzanita as gracefully as a deer. He loved the water, too, and was great at aerobatic fetching.
A working dog with energy to spare could be exhausting, but he was sweet, playful, protective and fearless. I never worried when we’d leave our girls at home with Kaloo, or when my oldest would go on nighttime walks with him. (OK, I worried a little.)
When a neighbor’s two huskies kept escaping several years ago, they habitually came to our end of the street and howled. After it happened a few too many mornings close together, I stood at the open front door, Kaloo by my side, and muttered, “Get ‘em, Kaloo.” Damned if he didn’t bolt out the door and charge first one and then the other as I pursued and looked around sheepishly to see if any neighbors had heard me. I didn’t even know he spoke English! The larger huskies wanted nothing to do with him. Maybe they knew he was just trying to herd them.
Kaloo, of course, didn’t speak English, yet he could tell when my wife was planning a hike with a friend. How did he correctly know when putting on my shoes meant I intended to take him on a walk?
Longtime readers of The Bulletin may recall him from his adventures on outings with us over the years. The last big one he took with Catherine and me was in fall 2021 when we hiked to Trout Creek Bluffs. He could still get around well then. Gradually, his hips began to ache, and he was increasingly homebound. Walks became gradually shorter, although just last Friday, he managed to go a mile with Catherine.
Dogs are stitched into the rhythms of your home life. Just last week in this space I mentioned how he and music were my chief company during work-at-home days that began during the pandemic, and alluded to how bad I’ve felt as I began going into the office more in April.
I guess I don’t have to feel bad about that anymore. I’m grateful I had the extra time at home with him. I hate that I have to be strong and go on as I glance around the yard at the paths he forged and signs of him are slowly erased. I don’t want Saturday to recede into the past, as it inevitably will.
I know happy memories will replace this grief and endure.
I’m sorry I didn’t get to say goodbye before you were put down, Kaloo, Captain K-Dog, The K-Man, Buddy. I hope we were a good enough family to you. You couldn’t have been any better of a dog.
I will miss you forever.
Goodbye.
