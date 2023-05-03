Saturday afternoon, my wife, Catherine, and I returned from errands to find our dog, Kaloo, panting as though he’d been running on a hot July day. But he’d presumably been lazing at home. His weight was always a comfort when he’d lean his torso against my leg, but his stomach seemed noticeably bloated.

Catherine called our nearby vet, who told her, given his symptoms, to take him to the animal hospital. I cleared my junk out of the van, the only of our vehicles that Kaloo, one day away from his 14th birthday, could easily hop into anymore.

IMG_9116.JPG

Kaloo, left, and David Jasper in 2010, on the day the Jaspers brought Kaloo home from the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
IMG957885.jpg

Kaloo being Kaloo.
Kaloo

Kaloo, aka Captain K-Dog, The K-Man, etc., who died Saturday, one day shy of his 14th birthday.
Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

