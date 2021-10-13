Story and photos by MAKENZIE WHITTLE • The Bulletin
Whether you are craving a savory meal or a sweet snack, these fall flavors are easy to make and even easier to devour.
Roasted butternut squash pasta
Fall is the time for hearty harvest vegetables and warm comfort food to keep the chilly days at bay. Though this year’s harvest may have been hit or miss for most Central Oregon gardeners, here is a simple recipe to make the most out of some of the best of the bounty found around this time of year. And if you didn’t grow everything (or anything), don’t worry: It’s a pretty cheap ingredient list, too.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- Half a sweet or yellow onion, sliced
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- ½ lbs. ground Italian sausage
- 4 cloves minced garlic
- 6 ounces fresh spinach
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ⅓ cup shredded parmesan cheese
- ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
- 8 ounces farfalle (bowtie) pasta
- Salt and pepper
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl mix the squash and onion with one tablespoon of olive oil and salt and pepper until well coated. Lay them out evenly on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
While it’s baking, in a large skillet, brown the sausage on medium-high heat with one tablespoon of oil, adding salt as needed. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Start to cook your pasta now. Cook for recommended time as per packaging instructions until al dente.
In the same skillet on medium-low heat, add another tablespoon of oil and add the garlic. Cook until fragrant, then add spinach. Cook until the greens start to wilt then add the cream and bring to a low boil. Add the cheese and allow to simmer until the cheese is melted and combined. Add red pepper flakes and salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat.
Add sausage and drained pasta to the cream sauce and stir.
Stir in your squash and onion and serve hot.
Add your favorite Italian seasoning or more cheese for an extra kick.
Maple snickerdoodles
If you’re looking for something on the sweeter side, here’s a simple recipe that includes household staples. No grocery run needed in most cases! The maple flavor is light but gives the classic cookie a little something extra for the fall.
Ingredients
- ¾ cups butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 2 ¼ cups all purpose flour
- 2 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. cream of tartar
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tbsp. ground cinnamon
Directions
Cream the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until fluffy. Add in the maple syrup, vanilla extract and egg and mix until combined.
In a separate bowl mix together the baking soda, flour, cinnamon, cream of tartar and salt then slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until a dough forms.
Allow to chill in the refrigerator for an hour.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and mix in a small bowl the remaining ingredients. Take the dough out of the fridge and roll it into small 1- to 2 -inch balls (the larger they are, the less they will achieve that typical crinkle on top), coating in the cinnamon sugar mix before placing on a baking sheet.
Bake for 8 to 12 minutes.
