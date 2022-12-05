Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced its second concert for the 2023 season after its first announcement arrived in mid-October. Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will stop in Bend on “The Big Night Out” tour Sept. 4. It will be the tour's only stop in Oregon.
Goo Goo Dolls, led by frontman John Rzeznik, surpassed 1 billion streams with its hit, “Iris” on Spotify this year. The band’s latest studio album, “Chaos in Bloom,” features stadium-ready choruses and spear-sharp songwriting, according to the release.
O.A.R., short for Of A Revolution, recently released its 10th studio album "The Arcade."
“After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together,” said Marc Roberge, O.A.R.'s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist.
Online presale for tickets runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com with the password "LOCAL." Regular sales begin 10 a.m. Friday online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
