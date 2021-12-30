With the end of the year comes the end of my column. I’ve been part of these restaurant reviews for 14 years; first, as John Gottberg Anderson’s “dining companion” and then writing the column myself. It’s been a fun two years writing restaurant reviews and food trends for The Bulletin’s GO! Magazine.
Over the years, our local dining scene has evolved and 2022 promises some significant changes.
Coming in 2022
A new Italian restaurant will open on the west side with executive chef George Morris (Bos Taurus, Miyagi, Hablo Taco) at its helm. Morris immersed himself in Italian cuisine just as the pandemic shutdown hit. Once the Baltazar space on Century Drive opened up, Morris and his partners had a location. Nome (pronounced No-may) will be a cross between fine dining, and the type of old-school red-sauce Italian restaurant like you’d find in Chicago or New York. Like the food, the decor is a homage to those eateries with a modern touch. Morris’ restaurants have been the best of each cuisine. I’m looking forward to the expected February opening.
Two new wine bars have opened in recent weeks. The first is the long-awaited Domaine Serene tasting room and restaurant. This offshoot from the Dayton, Oregon, vineyard has taken over two years to reconstruct a simple antique store and salon in the historic Spheir building in downtown Bend. It is now a multi-room restaurant and bar with fireplaces, a mezzanine for members, and a cellar with two luxurious private rooms to rent with crystal chandeliers and velvet chairs.
Domaine Serene is raising the bar in Bend. Not only is it sophisticated interior design, but each table also has a wine specialist along with a server. The specialists have been put through rigid sommelier training to tell you about Domaine Serene’s acclaimed wines from Oregon and France.
Flights Wine Bar took the place of the old Birdies Cafe on NW College Avenue, and sofas and comfy chairs took the place of booths alongside the windows. While the “Localish” tasting flight has wines from the Pacific Northwest, the Wanderlust Flight samples wine from other countries. This is that neighborhood wine bar where you come to drink and have a bite with friends. The atmosphere is boisterous. Chef Nick Ragazzo’s full menu includes comfort food like a house-made sausage in Mac and Cheese and Italian Shrimp and Grits on a cheese polenta.
Owner Kelsey Daniels told me that they will be doing events with wine experts and pairing dinners in the coming year.
Garrett Peck (former co-owner of Vitaly Paley’s restaurants in Portland) has come over the hill. Currently, he is working as the General Manager at Domaine Serene. Come Spring, he will move to Rancher-Butcher-Chef (RBC) next to the Grove in NorthWest Crossing. Peck is co-owner of the butcher shop and restaurant. Other owners include Klamath Falls rancher Will von Schlegell, and the renowned John Gorman is known for Portland’s top-rated Toro Bravo and 12 different restaurants. According to co-owner Renee Gorman, RBC should be a global menu similar to one of my favorite Portland restaurants, Tasty and Alder. It’s expected to open in the Spring.
Another big change to expect in the new year is the departure of James Beard-nominated chef Joe Kim from 5 Fusion & Sushi Bar. It seems that it’s time for Kim to spread his wings of creativity in a bigger market. I’m excited to follow his promising career. His replacement will be officially announced in the coming weeks.
‘What’s the best?’
I’m always asked where the best place is to eat or the best place to get a (fill in the blank). Oddly, it’s often hard to answer on the spot.
At Joolz, eating the chicken forbidden rice bowl, cauliflower, or hummus. And eating the warm date cake, that’s better than chocolate and the best dessert in town.
At Jackalope, Tim Garling’s classic French cuisine makes me feel like I’ve traveled to Europe for a meal.
Downtown, I’ll savor the duck confit at 900 Wall, the sous vide Plancha Chicken at Roam, or oysters on the half shell at Bos Taurus. For a treat, I’ll get a fine steak at Brickhouse, Blacksmith or Bos Taurus.
It’s worth the drive to Sunriver for dinner at South Bend Bistro, where most any of the expertly prepared French cuisine dishes will feel like a special occasion.
Wild Rose is a regular hangout, as I am addicted to the turmeric clams and Grandfather’s Tom Kha soup.
Other Asian-influenced favorites are the green curry at Spork, the creamy, sweet Walnut Shrimp at Chi. When I’m looking for soup, I’ll be at Pho Viet.
My favorite margarita is at Hola (downtown), where I will get with carne asada, chicken mole or the Ahi Chile Relleno. I have a weekly habit of getting the Al Pastor tacos from Hablo Tacos.
Las Jalapeños has an excellent, authentic breakfast burrito. When I want an Americanized version, I’ll get the pork belly burrito from Rockin’ Dave’s, and I’ll grab some bagels while I’m there. I’ll stop for the homogenous mix of flavors from Bend Breakfast burrito at the Grove on the west side.
The delicious steel-cut oats with berries from Mother’s Cafe west side would be a healthy breakfast habit. But I’m more likely to pick up a Foxtail Bakery croissant from Backporch Coffee or Lone Pine.
Or, I’ll be delighting in Blissful Spoon’s gluten-free pastries and delicious breakfast or having an Ocean Roll from Sparrow Bakery.
If I’m feeling particularly decadent, I’ll have eggs Benedict at the Victorian Cafe or a healthy Benedict from Chow with a side of cheesy grits. On warmer days, I’ll meet a friend at McKay Cottage. Downtown, I’ll enjoy linguiça sausage and eggs at Cafe Sintra.
On Sunday, you might find me at Drake for brunch ordering the Fennel Sausage and Egg Sandwich on Brioche or the Krunchberry Waffle with cardamom-spiced date syrup.
For Italian, I might head out to Cascada at Pronghorn, grab a seat at the bar at Bosa, or delight in an authentic meal at Trattoria Sbandati.
I like fresh pizzas and opt for Abe Cabana’s Detroit Pizza, the Fold, Grace and Hammer or Fratelli’s.
Everyone has their favorite burger. My go-to’s include the Burger Royale at Boneyard, any burger at Deschutes Brewing, the cheeseburger from Palmers, the elderberry/huckleberry burger from Luckey’s Woodsman. Or a quick order at Chowburger.
When it’s time to combat all the rich food, I’ll be at Salud Raw Food, or will pick up a fresh bowl at Active Culture or Mother’s. I may opt for the Coronation Salad from Lemon Tree, the Salted Beet Salad at Cascada, or the Pear Bleu at the Hideaway.
I can’t resist the Tower at Oishi in Redmond when I have a yen for sushi. In Bend, you’ll find me at 5 Fusion & Sushi Bar, or Kanpai; for poke, it’s Poke Row or the Āina Kauai food truck.
Hope to meet you out on the town so you can tell me your favorites. Until then, bon appetit.
