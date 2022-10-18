GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 10/20
Spoken Word Night: All writers and readers and word-lovers invited to attend and read; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-323-3955.
Marco Benevento: New York’s experimental jam pianist will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 10/21
Mikey Bilello: The Bend-based fingerstyle guitar player will perform a mashup of genres; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
HDCM Concert Series — Delgani String Quartet: Don't miss this exciting group making its Central Oregon debut and kicking off High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th season; 7:30-9 p.m.; $48 adults, $10 kids, students; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
sKitz Kraven: The American rapper, singer and songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Vibes on Tap ft. Overcover & Hypernght: Two local DJs will be spinning danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Lindzey Autumn: The soulful singer songwriter will perform; free; Worthy Brewing, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Saturday 10/22
Tara Snow: The local Bend Oregon singer and songwriter will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendcider or 541-903-5766.
Something Dirty: The local band will perform original music featuring a rhythmic, guitar-driven, modern alt-rock sound; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
WICKED Feat. Kai Wachi, Shlump, Sully, CHOMPPA: Several dance, electronic DJs will perform all night long; 7 p.m.; $30-$40; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Nathaniel Talbot Trio with Alicia Viani & Mark Karwan: The American roots band will perform with local singers; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Olivia Knox with special guest MOsley WOtta: The pop singer-songwriter returns to her hometown of Bend to perform her debut EP; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$42, plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tylor & the Train Robbers: The Boise-based band will perform roots country and modern Americana music; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Lyrics Born with Hobbyists: The Japanese-American rapper will perform; 9 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 10/25
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Spaffored & Lost Ox: The psychedelic jam band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at the door; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 10/26
Fog Holler: The West Coast acoustic sting country band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blues musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Leonid & Friends: The 11-piece Chicago tribute band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $50-$70 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 10/22
Sakoyana : The experimental-jazz-freak-funk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 10/24
Micah Peterson: The country-rock guitarist, singer and songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 10/20
Eric Leadbetter & Aaron Moore: The two local rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 10/22
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The jazz group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 10/23
Jesse Meade: The fingerstyle acoustic guitar player will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Saturday 10/22
Oktoberfest: Local band Larkspur Stand will perform folksy bluegrass tunes while the food trucks serve up German-inspired eats and drinks; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Crux Fermentation Project: 50 SW Division St., Bend
Thursday 10/20
Lindzey Autumn: The local singer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
