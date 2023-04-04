GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 4/6
Kendall Lujan Fireside Show: The Portland-based folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Gene Rodgers: This is a solo performance by the frontman for The HWY 97 Band; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Opera Bend's Spring Concert: Join for a night of opera and musical theater treasures; 7:30 p.m.; free; Pinckney Center for the Performing Arts, 600 NW College Way, Bend; facebook.com/OperaBend or 541-350-9805.
Dizzy Wright X Jarren Benton: The two American rappers will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $20-$25 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Catacombs: Bend's first premier queer goth night, including performers, DJs and more; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $10; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend.
Friday 4/7
The Shining Dimes & Steven Denmark: The classic country music group will perform; 7-8 p.m.; $15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; thewhippoorwillpresents.com or 541-410-5866.
Hutchie and guests: The Seattle-based trio will perform Americana; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Ron Sexsmith: The three time, Juno award-winning singer songwriter will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $35-$40 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
An Evening with Quattlebaum & Friends: The local indie-folk musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 4/8
Bill Powers: The local folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com.
Rank & File, Florida Man, Foes, Painwithoutend: Artists from Seattle, Portland and Bend will perform heavy underground music; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Leadbetter Band: The local vintage rock band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Superball: The local bell bottom rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Substitutes: Long time local classic and pop rock group will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 4/9
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Monday 4/10
Open Mic Mondays: An event featuring open-mic performances will be held; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-388-0116.
Wednesday 4/12
The Silvertone Devils: The Americana band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Bobby Lindstrom: Join International blues challenge solo nominee singer/songwriter/bluesman for soul inspiring blues and rock; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
ORGONE: The west coast funk band will perform; 8:30-11:59 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 4/6
Pete Kartsounes: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/8
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The jazz, Americana trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Monday 4/10
Brad Parsons: The singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist from Astoria will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 4/8
Samaras: The local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 4/10
Ky Burt: The folksy multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 4/12
Alex Winters: The local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.